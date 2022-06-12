Man, woman in Haifa in critical condition in possible attempted murder

A 51-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were found Sunday morning in Haifa unconscious and in critical condition in what may be an attempted murder-suicide scenario, Israeli media reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel performed resuscitation on the woman and gave care to the men, but the situation is ongoing and the causes behind the incident are being investigated.

Magen David Adom (MDA) are seen responding to an emergency in Haifa, on June 12, 2022. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

The couple, who were reported to be husband and wife, were hospitalized at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, KAN reported.

This is a developing story.