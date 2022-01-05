A total of 16 femicide cases were reported in Israel throughout 2021 in a 24% drop from the previous year, indicating an optimistic downward trend, according to a yearly report released by the Israel Observatory on Femicide (IOF) headed by Dr. Shalva Weil at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Seymour Fox School of Education. However, even as overall cases were reduced, a new worrying trend emerged - more women are being murdered by their own sons.

Femicide is a hate crime defined as "the killing of females by males because they are female," according to the term’s modern definition, first coined in 1976 by feminist author Diana E. H. Russell.

Throughout 2021 there were 16 cases of femicide in Israel, several of which were first classified as random killings and were only later understood to have been femicide. During the previous year, a total of 21 cases were reported, indicating a 24% decrease which could be attributed to any one of several different reasons.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Firstly, explained Weil, Israel was in various stages of COVID-19 lockdown for much of 2020, while in 2021 normal life was pretty much resumed, which could explain the reduced number of femicide murders. Many other reports have indicated that there was an uptick in domestic violence during lockdown, such as a June 2021 report from State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, which stated that COVID-19 led to an 800% increase in domestic violence complaints.

Another possibility is that the extensive work being done by Israel’s feminist organizations is finally starting to take hold, as seen in the “unprecedented media coverage on the subject of femicide and the significant work being done by Israel’s feminist organizations and associations,” Weil explained.

ACTIVISTS PROTEST against recent cases of violence against women at Habima Square in Tel Aviv last week. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

“Additionally, this year saw several harsh verdicts for perpetrators, which may have acted as a deterrent,” she said.

Of the 16 cases, six were perpetrated by the women’s partners, four by their sons (matricide), and two by brothers. In four of the cases, the identity of the murderer is still unknown, the report stated.

In the case of one such femicide victim, Goumana Keisi, both her brother and her husband were arrested in connection with her murder in May 2021. Keisi had previously complained to Israel Police about the violence she faced at the hands of her husband, and police officials said that the issue had been addressed.

HALF OF the 2021 femicide victims were from the Arab sector, with 31% Israeli Arabs and 19% Druze. Some 44% were Jewish, and one victim came from the African Hebrew Israelite community in Dimona. The ethnicity of the victims is important to note, as 2021 saw a sharp increase in overall violence in the Arab sector.

In 2021, the Israeli Arab sector saw 125 murders overall, with eight of them being femicide cases categorized as “honor killings.”

Honor killings are the murder of a woman either by a member of her family, or by someone outside at the family's request, in order to “protect the honor and dignity of the family.”

According to Human Rights Watch, the most common reasons given for honor killings are that the victim either refused an arranged marriage, was the victim of assault or rape, or had sexual relations outside of marriage.

The ethnicity of the perpetrators matched the ethnicity of their victim in every femicide case this year, the report added.

In a third of the femicide murders, prior domestic abuse complaints had already been filed against the murderer, two of whom had known histories of mental illness.

To date, eight indictments have been filed against the alleged murderers, meaning that an indictment has yet to be filed against the suspect in 44% of the cases. In three cases, they were deemed unfit to stand trial. However, the report adds, several verdicts were issued against the perpetrators of femicide in 2021, including life sentences.

The average age of femicide victims in 2021 was 45.6 years old, 6 years older than 2020's 39.6 average, apparently due to the increase in matricide cases. The youngest femicide victim this year was 27 years old; the oldest was 76.

“We have to recognize femicide as a pandemic – as lethal as is COVID-19 – and to allocate funds to eliminate these acts of violence,” Weil concluded, summarizing the report findings.

“Further, we must educate our fellow citizens to respect their elderly mothers, she said. "One of the most alarming features of femicide in 2021 is the increased rate of mothers murdered by their sons.”

The data collected by IOF was gathered from local and national media reports, and then cross-checked with Israel Police databases, women’s organizations and parliamentary reports. In order to comply with international guidelines, femicide data was restricted to victims aged 18 and older. Victims aged 17 and below who were murdered by adult partners were omitted from these statistics.