Israel's Teachers' Union (Histadrut) strike continued on Tuesday, with schools in the Northern District will only starting the school day at 10:00.

According to the Histadrut, studies in all educational institutions in the Northern District — in kindergartens, elementary schools and middle schools — will begin at 10:00. In special education institutions, studies will take place as usual.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

On Monday, studies started later in the Haifa district, and on Sunday they started late in the Jerusalem district.

"I invite Lapid and Bennett, the disappearing prime ministers, to join the negotiating table and see with their own eyes the negligent conduct of the finance ministry," said Histadrut chairman Yaffa Ben-David.