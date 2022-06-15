The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gilad Noam to be next Israeli deputy A-G for international relations

The deputy A-G will be responsible for handling war crimes issues with the ICC.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 17:29

Updated: JUNE 15, 2022 18:03
The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, January 16, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)
The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, January 16, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

A government committee on Wednesday appointed Dr. Gilad Noam as the next powerful deputy attorney-general for International Affairs, with responsibility for handling International Criminal Court (ICC) war crimes controversies.

Noam has served in the Justice Ministry International Law Division since 2012 and was most directly involved in informal contacts with the ICC over war crimes issues.

He may have surprised some, beating out stiff competition from Col. (res.) Eran Shamir-Borer and Col. (res.) Noam Neuman, two previous chiefs of the IDF’s prominent international law division.

Shamir-Borer headed the IDF international law division until January and had served within that division for most of the time dating back to 1998.

He had also taken off in the middle to get a doctorate in international law from NYU law school, but then returned to the IDF over a decade ago.

View of Israel's Justice Ministry, containing the Attorney-General's Office, in Jerusalem on March 20, 2018. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)View of Israel's Justice Ministry, containing the Attorney-General's Office, in Jerusalem on March 20, 2018. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The former IDF international law division chief’s major event during his term was trying to employ creative rules of engagement during the 2018 Gaza border crisis.

For example, he approved firing at rioter-protesters knees in certain circumstances if they got too close to the Gaza border wall, even if the danger they presented was still more potential than immediate.

The High Court of Justice approved these rules though human rights groups said they violated international law standards requiring an immediate danger for using lethal force.

Neuman, who was Shamir-Borer’s predecessor as IDF international law division chief, including handling legal issues related to the 2014 Gaza War.

Neuman served in the IDF for 23 years before joining the Justice Ministry’s International Law Division around five years ago, focusing on war-related issues.

Both Shamir-Borer and Neuman were regarded as extremely bright, but Noam had impressive academic credentials, had served longer in the ministry and had excellent ICC contacts.

Noam replaces Roy Schondorf, who has held the position for over eight years and who followed a somewhat similar path as Shamir-Borer, serving in the IDF international law division and then receiving a doctorate from NYU.

Schondorf was credited for establishing a broader department for handling ICC and other war crimes issues, and holding much of them at bay, at least until last year.

Separately, the same committee has selected former IDF military advocate general Maj. Gen.(res.) Sharon Afek as the top deputy attorney-general for helping Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara supervise her other deputies.

Afek took the position after being passed over for Baharav-Miara’s job as well as for a position on the Supreme Court.

He is known as a formidable character and his views are expected to be felt throughout the Justice Ministry.

The committee was made up of: Baharav-Miara, Civil Service Commission Head Daniel Hershkovitz, Justice Ministry Director-General Eran Davidi, Prime Minister’s Office Legal Adviser Shlomit Fargo-Barnea and Reichman University Diplomacy academic and former Justice Ministry international affairs chief Shavit Mathias.  



