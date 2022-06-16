The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel, Turkey foil Iranian terror attempts by cell on Israelis in Turkey

FM Yair Lapid warned Israelis not to travel to Turkey and implored those already there to come home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 20:11

Updated: JUNE 16, 2022 20:23
A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

Israel and Turkey have foiled multiple Iranian attempts on the lives of Israelis in Turkey in the last few days, N12 reported on Thursday.

The joint operation revealed an extensive Iranian terror cell in Turkey that planned large attacks.

Israelis who are in Turkey have been instructed to be extra careful, hide the fact that they are Israeli as much as possible and stay in constant contact with people at home.

Background

The threat level for traveling to Turkey was raised to the highest level on Monday, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned Israelis not to travel to Turkey.

Illustrative image of a plane. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)Illustrative image of a plane. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)

Following Lapid's announcement, a number of stories arose in which the Mossad intervened in Turkey, contacting Israelis who were being targeted and picking them up to take them to safety. 

Turkey reported on Monday that the authorities had detained a number of Iranians suspected of having ties to the IRGC.



