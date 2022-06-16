Israel and Turkey have foiled multiple Iranian attempts on the lives of Israelis in Turkey in the last few days, N12 reported on Thursday.

The joint operation revealed an extensive Iranian terror cell in Turkey that planned large attacks.

Israelis who are in Turkey have been instructed to be extra careful, hide the fact that they are Israeli as much as possible and stay in constant contact with people at home.

Background

The threat level for traveling to Turkey was raised to the highest level on Monday, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned Israelis not to travel to Turkey.

Following Lapid's announcement, a number of stories arose in which the Mossad intervened in Turkey, contacting Israelis who were being targeted and picking them up to take them to safety.

Turkey reported on Monday that the authorities had detained a number of Iranians suspected of having ties to the IRGC.