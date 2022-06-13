The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lapid calls on Israelis to cancel Turkey trips amid Iranian threat

The foreign minister also sent a warning to Iranian terrorists, saying the "long arm of Israel will reach them."

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 14:43

Updated: JUNE 13, 2022 15:08
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at a weekly cabinet meeting, June 12, 2022 (photo credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/Pool)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at a weekly cabinet meeting, June 12, 2022
(photo credit: Yoav Dudkevitch/Pool)

Israelis should not visit Istanbul, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned on Monday, after the publication of reports that Israel and Turkey thwarted an Iranian terrorist attack in the city last month.

Lapid said the attempted attack on Israeli tourists was one of several by Iran in recent weeks, and that Israeli security organizations, the Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office are trying to save Israeli lives.

“These terrorist attacks are aimed at Israelis who went on vacation. They are intentionally choosing Israeli citizens to abduct or murder. It could happen to anyone. It’s a real and immediate danger,” Lapid said at a Yesh Atid faction meeting in the Knesset.

“We call on Israelis not to fly to Istanbul, and if it is not necessary, do not fly to Turkey,” he added. “If you are already in Istanbul, return to Israel as soon as possible…If you planned a flight to Istanbul, cancel.”

“No vacation is worth your life”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, May 25, 2022. (credit: ASSI EFRATI/GPO) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, May 25, 2022. (credit: ASSI EFRATI/GPO)

Lapid said he had a message for the Iranians attempting to harm Israelis: “The long arm of Israel will reach them, no matter where they will be.”

The foreign minister also thanked the government of Turkey for its efforts to protect Israeli citizens and said Ankara understands that, while tourism is important, some risks should not be taken. He expressed hope that the travel warning will be lifted soon, during the high tourism season.

Israelis threatened in Turkey

The National Security Council issued a heightened travel warning against Israelis traveling to Turkey last month due to terrorist threats.

Security officials from Israel updated their Turkish counterparts last month on an Iranian network intending to carry out an attack against Israelis in Turkey and asked for their assistance to foil the attacks.

The Islamic Republic has vowed to exact revenge on Israel, after the mysterious deaths of several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari officials in recent weeks. 

Furthermore, Walla reported on Monday that Turkish authorities detained the agents working for IRGC in the country

The warnings in Turkey come amid a warming in diplomatic relations between Ankara and Jerusalem. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Israel last month, the first such visit in 15 years. 



