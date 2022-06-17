The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Three Palestinians killed during clashes with security forces in Jenin

The three suspects were apparently armed and were shot by IDF soldiers while inside a vehicle.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 17, 2022 05:02

Updated: JUNE 17, 2022 05:18
Israeli police officers at a temporary police checkpoint, during the search for the terrorist who murdered three people earlier tonight, near Elad, May 5, 2022. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers at a temporary police checkpoint, during the search for the terrorist who murdered three people earlier tonight, near Elad, May 5, 2022.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Three Palestinians were killed Friday night during clashes with security forces in Jenin, Israeli media reports.

The three suspects were apparently armed and were shot by IDF soldiers while inside a vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The West Bank city of Jenin has become a hotbed for terrorist activity around the region – the terrorists involved in the Elad terror attacks were from Jenin.

Jenin was also the site of the shooting of Shireen Abu Akleh. The Al-Jazeera reporter was shot and killed amid clashes between Palestinians and IDF soldiers. 

This is a developing story. 



Tags IDF Jenin Palestinians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Alleged Israeli strike disables Damascus International Airport

Significant damage to runways at Damascus International Airport after alleged Israeli strikes targeted the site

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by