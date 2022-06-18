Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel, Iron Dome intercepted

A rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel, the IDF stated. The Iron Dome quickly intercepted the rocket.
Residents in the area reported hearing explosions.
Minutes earlier, rocket sirens sounded in Ashkelon and Gaza border communities.
An IDF spokesperson stated that the details are currently under investigation.
This is a developing story.