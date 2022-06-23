New Bedouin party 'The Future of the Negev' founded

A new Bedouin political party called "The Future of the Negev for Recognition and Equality" was established on Thursday ahead of the expected declaration of elections next week.

The party is headed by former Rahat mayor Talal al-Krenawi and includes the head of the Arara council in the Negev, Naif Abu Arar.

