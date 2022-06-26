Interim gov't can hold talks with Teachers Union over strike - AG

The Finance Ministry will be able to hold negotiations with the Israeli Teachers Union on ending the teachers' strike despite the Knesset's expected dispersal and the upcoming election, attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara ruled on Sunday.

The Israeli government is set to become an interim government after the Knesset is dispersed and elections are formally scheduled. That, however, won't affect the government's legitimacy to bring an end to the strike, the attorney-general said.

The union's secretary-general, Yaffa Ben-David, announced a temporary pause to the strike after talks between her and Finance Ministry officials on agreeing to a new wage structure for teachers began on Thursday. A follow-up meeting was scheduled for Sunday.