Israel's bus drivers to go on strike from Thursday afternoon to Friday

Bus drivers union leaders have argued that their pay is too low, and many instances of violence against drivers have prompted fears for their safety.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 13:31

Updated: JUNE 28, 2022 14:32
Buses on a Public transport route in Jerusalem on March 16, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel's bus drivers will be going on strike starting Thursday at 4 p.m. until Friday morning, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

The strike, which comes just days after another strike earlier in the week, follows complaints made by drivers that Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli has refused their demands to improve their wages and to ensure their safety on the job.

Bus drivers union leaders have argued that their pay is too low, and many instances of violence against drivers have prompted fears for their safety and sentiments that the Transportation Ministry isn't doing enough to take care of them

It also promoted thousands of buses across Israel at the start of June to replace their front license plate with the words "Merav-0-in transportation," directed at Michaeli, implying she has received a grade of "zero" in her handling of the office.

A license plate indicating that Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli received a zero in her conduct, on June 1, 2022. (credit: COURTESY HISTADRUT) A license plate indicating that Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli received a zero in her conduct, on June 1, 2022. (credit: COURTESY HISTADRUT)

The strike will affect buses in cities throughout Israel.

These include Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Rosh Ha'ayin, Beersheba, Beit Shemesh, Netanya, Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva, Ariel, the entirety of the Samaria Regional Council area, Yavne, Gan Yavne and Ashdod.

It will also affect buses at Ben-Gurion Airport.

This is a developing story.



