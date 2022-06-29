UK says will support Georgia against Russian cyberattacks

Britain said it would bolster Georgia's resistance to cyber attacks from Russia on Wednesday, and announced additional security support for the country at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization NATO summit.

“The people of Georgia live every day on the frontline of Russian aggression. Putin cannot be allowed to use Georgia’s sovereign institutions to sharpen the knife of his cyber capability," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

