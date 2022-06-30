The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Seven dead, 55 feared dead in massive eastern Indian landslide

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 12:29

Updated: JUNE 30, 2022 12:34

At least seven people have died and another 55 are feared to have been killed after a massive landslide in a remote area of the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur, local officials said on Thursday.

Rescue workers battled heavy rains and inclement weather to pull out nineteen survivors from the rubble on Thursday morning after the landslide occurred at a railway construction site in the early hours, but said the likelihood of finding any more was thin.

Indictment filed on man who sexually assaulted women who had ultrasound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 02:11 PM
Health Ministry experts recommend giving COVID vaccine to kids under 5
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 02:04 PM
Six-month-old baby dies after being forgotten in car in Elad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 02:04 PM
Shas leader Arye Deri's brother sentenced to 9 months community service
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 12:22 PM
Turkey records first case of monkeypox
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 10:47 AM
Israel to supply Cyprus will personal protective equipment systems
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 10:03 AM
Metro Law and US Visa waiver law to not advance in Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 09:07 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 12 arrested overnight in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 07:49 AM
NYC Council hearing on antisemitism at CUNY to be held Thursday
By MICHAEL STARR
06/30/2022 07:48 AM
Woman shot, killed while pushing baby stroller in New York City
By REUTERS
06/30/2022 05:35 AM
Knesset Law Committee approves election law for second and third reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/30/2022 04:37 AM
Salah Abdeslam found guilty of murder in 2015 Paris attacks trial
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 09:23 PM
Light earthquake reported in northern Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/29/2022 09:10 PM
IAEA loses transmission from Ukraine's Russian-held nuclear power plant
By REUTERS
06/29/2022 07:39 PM
