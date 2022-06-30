Talks between Iran, Jordan and Egypt beginning in Baghdad - Iraqi FM

Talks between Iran and Jordan and Iran and Egypt have begun in Baghdad, in addition to ongoing talks between Tehran and Saudi Arabia in the Iraqi capital, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Al-Arabiya on Thursday.

Hussien additionally lauded the success of Iraq's foreign polciy and the "great support" Iraq receives from many countries.

The foreign minister's statements were shared by Iranian media, including the IRNA and Tasnim news agencies.