MK Ben Gvir to split from the Religious Zionist party

MK Itamar Ben Gvir submitted a request for a split from the Religious Zionist Party on Sunday, according to Maariv. Those close to Ben Gvir emphasized that the reason for this is purely technical, in order for the party to receive a standard for another member in the Election Commission.

"Those leftists who had no problem forming a government here with Walid Taha and the Muslim Brotherhood who want to throw LGBTs off the rooftops, if I would be in a place of influence, things would be good," Ben Gvir said in an interview with Northern Radio.

"I was in Acre, people are afraid to go to the promenade. What happened to us? We have lost governance and sovereignty in a year," he added