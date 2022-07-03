High Court cancels Shaked's restriction on Ukrainian refugees quota

The High Court of Justice accepted the petition against restricting the entry of Ukrainian citizens into Israel on Sunday after Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked decided to limit the number of Ukrainians who could enter the country following the war in Ukraine to 5,000.

The judges ruled that the entry visa to Israel, which grants a visa exemption to Ukrainian citizens, does not differentiate between an emergency period and a routine period.

The judges emphasized that according to state data, "4,409 Ukrainian citizens who have entered Israel since the outbreak of the war have left the country."

According to the judges' ruling, "During a war in general, and in particular in the circumstances of the war in Ukraine, we can sweepingly say that the citizens of Ukraine who entered the country did not leave it after three months."