Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, head of the Elon Moreh yeshiva and the rabbi of the Samaria Regional Council, told KAN Reshet Bet radio on Wednesday that he would eventually call for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign, but not while the war in Gaza was still ongoing.

"It makes sense that this government will pay. When the day comes I will call on the prime minister to resign, but not during the war," said Levanon.