Zelensky praises Israeli High Court for allowing entry to all Ukrainians

The High Court of Justice in Israel accepted the petition against restricting the entry of Ukrainian citizens into Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 3, 2022 16:09

Updated: JULY 3, 2022 16:29
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the Israeli High Court of Justice for its ruling to abolish restrictions on entry of Ukrainian citizens on Sunday.

"I commend the decision of the Supreme Court of the State of Israel, which obliges the government of Israel to abolish any additional restrictions on the entry of citizens of Ukraine," he wrote in a tweet.

"The rule of law and respect for human rights is exactly what distinguishes a true, developed democracy."

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelensky

The High Court accepted the petition against restricting the entry of Ukrainian citizens into Israel on Sunday after Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked decided to limit the number of Ukrainians who could enter the country following the war in Ukraine to 5,000.

The ruling

The judges ruled that the entry visa to Israel, which grants a visa exemption to Ukrainian citizens, does not differentiate between an emergency period and a routine period.

ZAKA flight transports Ukrainian refugees to Israel. (credit: ZAKA) ZAKA flight transports Ukrainian refugees to Israel. (credit: ZAKA)

The judges emphasized that according to state data, "4,409 Ukrainian citizens who have entered Israel since the outbreak of the war have left the country."

According to the judges' ruling, "During a war in general, and in particular in the circumstances of the war in Ukraine, we can sweepingly say that the citizens of Ukraine who entered the country did not leave it after three months."



Tags Israel ukraine refugees high court of justice
