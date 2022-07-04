The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF arrests 13 terror suspects in West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2022 08:13

Updated: JULY 4, 2022 08:24

IDF Forces, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 13 wanted individuals between Sunday night and early Monday morning in a number of cities in the West Bank. According to Palestinian reports, the number of arrests is higher, at 19. 

In Jenin, Border Police were met with gunfire upon entry. In the city, they arrested two terror suspects and seized explosives. According to Palestinian media, the two are Aws Shalaby and Islam Al-Ajawi.

According to Palestinian media, two of the suspects arrested — not listed by the IDF — are Maher Hareb and Kamal Abu Zarifa, two PFLP leaders in Nablus. 

Two more were arrested in Ramallah, the IDF said. Palestinian media listed one of the arrests as Ibrahim Samhan. 

In Beitunia, west of Ramallah, rioters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, according to the IDF.  Palestinian media listed to arrests here, Taha Armoush and Muhannad Fares.

Soldiers arrested another man while operating in the villages of Shuweika and Tzur while also confiscating two pistols and other weapons found. More weapons were found and confiscated in the village of Beir ar-Rush in the southern West Bank.

Another three were arrested in the Bayt Sira village in the central West Bank area, where a number of weapons were also seized at the scene. Palestinian media identified the suspects as Abdul Rahman Hamid Wawi, Muhammad Hamid Wawi and Hamdan Hamed Wawi. 

There were no Israeli casualties in any of the operations. All wanted individuals arrested were taken into questioning.

Palestinian media listed other arrests not noted by the IDF: Four from Iskaka near Ariel in the northern West Bank, three from the southern area of Hebron, one from Tulkarm and one from Jerusalem. 



