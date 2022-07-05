The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Prison officer who placed female officers in pimping affair fired

Prison Intelligence Officer Rani Basha was the man who placed female prison guards in the security wing at the demand of Palestinian prisoner Muhammad Atallah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 5, 2022 13:54

Updated: JULY 5, 2022 14:23
GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank. (photo credit: FLASH90)
GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev signed on Tuesday an order to fire Prison Intelligence Officer Rani Basha for his role in the Gilboa Prison pimping affair, Ynet reported. 

Basha reportedly admitted under police investigation that he specifically placed female security guards in the security wing, moving them from the criminal wing, following the demands of Fatah prisoner Muhammad Atallah. 

Atallah sexually assaulted four female guards before the affair came to light. 

The call to fire him came from a recommendation by Israel Prison Service (IPS) Commissioner Katy Perry.

What was the Gilboa pimping affair?

Basha was already named in the case in 2018, but it was closed due to a lack of evidence. When State Attorney Amit Isman reopened the case last year, he was questioned anew. 

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev at the Knesset, May 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev at the Knesset, May 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In December, the fourth female prison guard in a row testified that she was sexually assaulted by Atallah and that her commanders knew about the harassment and did nothing. She added in her testimony that he allegedly gave Atallah her phone number after she finished her service in the prison.

After she left service, he called her personal phone, saying he missed her and that he knew where she lived, she said. 

The case of the pimping affair, which was closed in 2018, was reopened thanks to an unexpected line in a testimony by prison warden Freddy Ben Sheetrit during a hearing about the escape of six Palestinian prisoners from Gilboa in September. That is what kickstarted the reopening of the case. 



Tags israeli prison service women israel prison prison sexual assault gilboa prison
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
5

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by