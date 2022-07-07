Israel, US sign last agreement for Visa Waiver Program

The last necessary agreement for Israel to join the US Visa Waiver Program was signed on Thursday morning by Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and US Deputy Ambassador to Israel Jonathan Shryer and witnessed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

As part of the agreement, both countries will be allowed to check fingerprints from each other's country's citizens 1,000 times a year and request information on citizens with severe criminal backgrounds.

