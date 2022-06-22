The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli election likely to put progress toward US visa waiver on hold

With the Knesset set to be dissolved next week, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked still hopes to pass the laws as part of what is called “cleaning the table.”

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 14:47
The US Embassy in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The US Embassy in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Knesset’s impending dissolution and upcoming election are likely to delay Israel’s entry into the US Visa Waiver Program, which would allow Israelis to visit the US without a visa.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides have said that Israel could enter the program in early 2023, but that is less likely in light of the election.

Israel made significant progress in the past year, starting with former ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan, whose work the new government enthusiastically adopted last year; US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned that the administration would also push for a visa waiver for Israel when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Washington in September.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked took action, working with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) to authorize Palestinian-Americans to use Ben-Gurion Airport en route to visit the West Bank. The ministry also launched a campaign to lower the rate of visa refusal for Israelis to below 3%, which was one of the obstacles to Israel joining the 40 other countries in the program; most of the refusals were due to invalid passport photos or registration errors.

The agenda

Shaked also worked to put necessary legislation on the Knesset’s agenda, such as allowing the US access to the passenger names record and advanced passenger information, and amending privacy aspects of the criminal code to share information on Israelis with a criminal record.

With the Knesset set to be dissolved next week, Shaked still hopes to pass the laws as part of what is called “cleaning the table,” by which the Knesset passes non-controversial government-backed legislation in the final days before an election is called.

“There is a chance to pass the relevant laws,” Shaked’s spokeswoman said. “She asked the Agreements Committee [between the coalition and opposition] to pass these laws by agreement.”

Shaked “very much hopes they will cooperate, because this isn’t something that’s Right or Left; it’s something that serves all citizens of Israel.”

However, the Likud said on Wednesday that it is unwilling to cooperate on any bills, making the legislation unlikely to advance.

A senior US Embassy official said that “Israel made more progress on getting into the Visa Waiver Program in the past six or seven months than they had in the previous years that they were trying. I give a lot of credit to the current government for putting their nose to the grindstone – providing data, doing site visits, working on the substantive issues.

“The fact that there is legislation on the agenda is a testimony to how hard the government has been working to resolve the outstanding issues,” the official said.

“The fact that there is legislation on the agenda is a testimony to how hard the government has been working to resolve the outstanding issues.”

The official

Asked if intrusive questioning and profiling by Israeli security at Ben-Gurion Airport remains an issue, the official said yes, but that it is not a specific requirement of the Visa Waiver Program.

“Our hope is that when Israel joins that some of the scanning and targeting of passengers lists will make it easier to screen people when they come in,” he said.

The issue of waiving tourist for Israelis to visit the US and vice versa has been raised repeatedly for decades. The US never agreed to advance it, partly because Israel rejects many Palestinian-Americans who want to enter the country and partly because the American refusal rate for Israelis applying for a visa is higher than the threshold for a waiver.

Israelis have one of the lowest visa-overstay rates in the world, at 0.5%, when the maximum for a visa-waiver agreement is 2%, four times as much.

Progressive Democrats in Congress called to keep Israel out of the Visa Waiver Program earlier this month.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Betty McCollum and Marie Newman pointed to "disparate treamtent" of Palestinian-Americans entering Israel.

New guidelines from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the part of the IDF governing Judea and Samaria, would only allow Palestinian higher education institutions to bring in lecturers from abroad if they are designated as essential and have a doctorate and caps the number of such visas granted, limiting how long they are valid.

The members of Congress said the new entry rules “further complicates and formalizes previous written and unwritten entry restrictions and requirements for Americans wishing to visit, do business, reunite and reside with their Palestinian families, work or volunteer in those parts of the occupied West Bank under Palestinian Authority (PA) civil and security administration, or study or teach at Palestinian academic institutions.”

The US Embassy Official sought to clarify that COGAT's guidelines have nothing to do with the US Visa Waiver Program.



Tags israeli politics ayelet shaked visa Elections 2022
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

New rapid test measures immunity to COVID-19

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by