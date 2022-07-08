The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Japan's Abe taken to hospital after shooting -NHK

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 8, 2022 06:59

Updated: JULY 8, 2022 07:43
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after apparent shooting during an election campaign for the July 10, 2022 Upper House election, in Nara, western Japan July 8, 2022. (photo credit: KYODO VIA REUTERS)
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after apparent shooting during an election campaign for the July 10, 2022 Upper House election, in Nara, western Japan July 8, 2022.
(photo credit: KYODO VIA REUTERS)

Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said, with public broadcaster NHK saying he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said he did not know Abe's condition. Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital.

Shots were heard and a white puff of smoke was seen as Abe made a stump speech for a Sunday upper house election outside a train station in the western city, NHK said.

An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.

Matsuno, told a briefing Abe had been shot at about 11:30 a.m., adding, "Such an act of barbarity cannot be tolerated."

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno
TBS Television reported that Abe had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck.

Who is Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe?

Abe served two terms as prime minister to become Japan's longest-serving premier before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses with an Akita Inu puppy presented to Russian figure skating gold medallist Alina Zagitova, in Moscow, Russia May 26, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses with an Akita Inu puppy presented to Russian figure skating gold medallist Alina Zagitova, in Moscow, Russia May 26, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

"He was one of two people who did (the second is Netanyahu) who did the most to strengthen ties between Israel and Japan," tweeted Likud MK Amir Ohana. "When I visited Japan, I thanked him for his activism in the matter; he was interested in what was happening in Israel. I'm praying for his speedy recovery. 

But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic party (LDP) party, controlling one of its major factions.

His protege, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, goes into an upper house election on Sunday hoping, analysts say, to emerge from Abe's shadow and define his premiership.

Kishida suspended his election campaign after Abe's shooting and was returning to Tokyo, media reported.

The ambassador of the United States, Rahm Emanuel, said he was saddened and shocked by the shooting of an outstanding leader and unwavering ally. The US government and people were praying for Abe's well-being, he said.

Abe has been best known for his signature “Abenomics” policy featured bold monetary easing and fiscal spending.

He also bolstered defense spending after years of declines and expanded the military’s ability to project power abroad.

In a historic shift in 2014, his government reinterpreted the postwar, pacifist constitution to allow troops to fight overseas for the first time since World War Two.

The following year, legislation ended a ban on exercising the right of collective self-defense or defending a friendly country under attack.

Abe, however, did not achieve his long-held goal of revising the US-drafted constitution by writing the Self-Defense Forces, as Japan’s military is known, into the pacifist Article 9.

He was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games, which were postponed by a year to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abe first took office in 2006 as Japan’s youngest prime minister since World War Two. After a year plagued by political scandals, voter outrage at lost pension records, and an election drubbing for his ruling party, Abe quit citing ill health.

He became prime minister again in 2012.

Abe hails from a wealthy political family that included a foreign minister father and a great-uncle who served as premier.



