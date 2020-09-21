The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Shinzo Abe boosted Japan’s ties to Jews, Israel

Will Japan’s next leader echo these warm views on the Jews and Israel?

By DYLAN ADELMAN  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 22:26
JAPAN’S FORMER prime minister Shinzo Abe visits the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam in 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/CRIS TOALA OLIVARES)
JAPAN’S FORMER prime minister Shinzo Abe visits the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam in 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CRIS TOALA OLIVARES)
In February 2014, more than 300 copies of Anne Frank’s diary and other books pertaining to the Holocaust were vandalized in Tokyo public libraries. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga described the antisemitic incident – a rarity in Japan – as “extremely regrettable and shameful.”
The following month, while in the Netherlands for a G7 summit, then-prime minister Shinzo Abe visited the Anne Frank House museum, making him one of the most prominent world leaders to have ever done so. Abe, who read The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank during his childhood, remarked that he wished to “reiterate lasting and profound friendship between Japan and the Jewish people around the world.”
This is a sentiment that was reflected throughout his tenure as the longest serving prime minister in Japanese history, since 2012, and an earlier stint in 2006-2007.
Abe, who stepped down as prime minister on September 17 for health reasons, is a true friend of the Jewish people and Israel. His actions and his words have consistently demonstrated that he understands Jews, he respects Jews, and he sees great importance in the bond between the Jewish and Japanese peoples.
During his time in office Abe also visited Yad Vashem in Israel, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and the former home of Sugihara Chiune, “the Japanese Schindler,” in Kaunas, Lithuania.
Abe’s administration made a concerted effort to publicize the story of Sugihara, a diplomat who served as an imperial consul for the Empire of Japan in Lithuania during World War II, and helped some 6,000 Jews escape German-occupied Poland and Lithuania.
“The courageous and humanitarian action of Mr. Sugihara provides us with guidance as to how we should survive in this world,” Abe said while in Kaunas.
While addressing journalists after his tour of Yad Vashem, Abe declared, “Today I find myself [fully] determined. Ha-sho’a le’olam lo od. The Holocaust, never again.” His speech signaled his firm understanding of hardships that Jews have endured over generations, and the significance of the dream that had been realized in Israel.
“I felt great solemnity in the face of your forefathers, who overcame profound grief to found the nation of Israel,” he said.
HISTORY AND remembrance, however, were not the only aspects of Abe’s approach to Israel. He also realized the untapped potential for Japan-Israel relations, and that his administration needed to act on it.
When Abe was reelected as prime minister at the end of 2012, Japanese investment in Israel totaled about $20 million. By 2019, investments had surged to over $6 billion. The number of Japanese businesses in Israel also increased three-fold. And now, in 2020, with the disastrous economic fallout of COVID-19, there have been 18 new investment deals by Japanese financiers, adding another $853 million.
This remarkable growth was stimulated by two official visits, in 2015 and 2018, during which Abe encouraged senior Japanese industry leaders to do more business in the “Start-Up Nation.” Up until that point investors had been skittish to bet on Israel, holding fears of upsetting Arab oil suppliers. Abe’s message was clear, he saw “no reason for Japan, which positions ‘innovation’ as the engine of economic growth, not to cooperate with Israel, which produces innovative technologies.”
In 2019, my organization, the American Jewish Committee, recognized Abe’s vision in practice by presenting him with the Light Unto the Nations Award, the AJC’s highest honor bestowed on world leaders who exhibit leadership in the defense of democratic values and friendship with the Jewish people. During the presentation ceremony, Abe expressed pride in his administration’s successes, stating, “My cabinet, since its inception, has developed great relations with the United States, the Jewish community, and Israel.”
Abe, who met with AJC delegations six times in Tokyo, and addressed the 2015 AJC Global Forum, also met with other Jewish organizations and leaders while in office. He went above and beyond previous Japanese prime ministers in his dedicated outreach.
Will Japan’s next leader echo these warm views on the Jews and Israel?
It’s likely. Last week, Yoshihide Suga was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party and took over as prime minister. During his campaign for premiership, Suga stated that he plans to carry on many of Abe’s policies, particularly in international affairs. If the flood of Japanese investments into Israel and enthusiastic engagement with Jewish organizations continue, it will confirm that Abe’s groundwork has been rock-solid. Prime Minister Suga will almost certainly build upon it.
Thanks to Shinzo Abe’s vision and efforts, the future of Japanese-Jewish relations is bright.
The writer is assistant director of the American Jewish Committee Asia Pacific Institute.


Tags Japan Israel Japan japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ruling to extradite Malka Leifer takes us one step closer to justice By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by