Likud primaries to be held August 3

Primaries for the Likud party are scheduled for August 3, the party announced on Sunday night.

Likud's list to the Knesset consists of who's chosen in the national primaries, representatives of Likud's ten regions, the number of "minority" slots and the Likud leader's personal choices. Being Likud's head, Benjamin Netanyahu will have five picks on his party's list.

Notable developments to Likud list division include that the 25th slot is reserved for a woman who hasn't served as an MK, the 33rd slot is for a new immigrant, the 40th is for someone young, the 44th is for a "minority" and the 45th is reserved for a Haredi.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

וזה כבר המסמך המלא שהרבה ליכודניקים מחכים לו.אם לא יהיו שינויים של הרגע האחרון, כך תראה חלוקת רשימת הליכוד: שיריוני נתניהו מתרחבים, המחוזות ומשבצת המיעוטים נדחקים מעט (החוק הנרווגי אמור לפצות), יצוג נאה לנשים pic.twitter.com/hHYnU0wwIX — יובל שגב | Yuval Segev (@Segev_Yuval) July 10, 2022

MK Fateen Mulla criticized the decision of reserving a minority MK at the 44th slot, stating that "everything the media says about this party is true, a sh*t party."

"Everything the media says about this party is true." Likud MK Fateen Mulla

Danny Danon

It was previously reported that rejoining the race for the primaries is former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.

27 incumbent MKs (other than Netanyahu, Yuval Steinitz and Ofir Sofer) will run for 23 seats. Therefore, if Danon is chosen, five MKs will not be able to continue serving in the Knesset.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.