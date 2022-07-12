Jewish org in New Zealand reports sharp rise in antisemitism online

A Jewish organization in New Zealand has reported a rise in antisemitism online in the country, according to a report by 1news.

According to the local news site, "the organization has collated content from New Zealand users and platforms over the past year and says there is a risk it will cause real-world harm."

A representative of the New Zealand Jewish Council, Juliet Moses said to 1news that many of the comments online refer to the holocaust. such as "Hitler was right, Hitler should have finished the job, swastikas and caricatures straight out of Nazi propaganda."

"I've never seen so much antisemitism," Professor Paul Spoonley told 1news. "A lot of it is fuelled by far-right conspiracy groups in the United States, in particular QAnon, according to Spoonley.