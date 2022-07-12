US assassinates ISIS leader in Syria - report

The US assassinated the leader of ISIS in Syria, Maher al-Agal, in an airstrike on Tuesday, US officials told NBC News.

مقتل شخص وإصابة آخر، بقصف لطائرة مسيّرة مجهولة، استهدف دراجة نارية يستقلانها في قرية خالطان بناحية جنديرس في ريف #حلب الشمالي، اليوم الثلاثاء 12 تموز، فرقنا تفقدت مكان الاستهداف وأمنته لحماية المدنيين. #الخوذ_البيضاء pic.twitter.com/0iig5WWDTF — الدفاع المدني السوري (@SyriaCivilDefe) July 12, 2022

The strike targeted al-Agal and his deputy, although it is unclear if the deputy is injured or killed, according to NBC.

Earlier in the day, the White Helmets reported that one person was killed and another was injured when an unidentified drone targeted a motorcycle near Jindires in the Aleppo Governorate in northwest Syria. The injured person has since succumbed to their wounds.

One of the people on the motorcycle was carrying an ID card with the name Khalid Subaih on it, according to Syrian media.

The reported assassination comes just a day before US President Joe Biden was set to begin his visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

In June, US forces captured Hani Ahmed al-Kurdi, a senior leader in ISIS in Syria.