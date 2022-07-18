The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russia's Putin to meet with Iran's Khamenei during Tehran visit - report

Vladimir Putin will meet with Iran's Ebrahim Raisi and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan while in Tehran and will discuss Syria.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 18, 2022 12:27

Updated: JULY 18, 2022 12:41
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L), who arrived to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), meets with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, November 23, 2015. (photo credit: ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/FILE PHOTO VIA REUTERS)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L), who arrived to attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), meets with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, November 23, 2015.
(photo credit: ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/FILE PHOTO VIA REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his upcoming visit to Iran's capital Tehran, RIA reported Monday, citing spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

While there, Putin is also set to give an interview with Iranian media, Peskov explained, further stating that a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran might be signed, according to Russian media.

Putin is set to go to Iran and hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. One of the main topics of conversation will be the situation in Syria, as all three countries have a vested interest there and have been involved in the civil war.

Specifically, Russia and Iran have supported the regime of President Bashar Assad, while Turkey has backed the rebels.

Turkey is also reportedly planning a renewed operation into northern Syria and some suspect they are seeking to have this operation approved by Russia and Iran.

This is a developing story.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.



Tags Iran Syria Turkey Russia recep tayyip erdogan ayatollah ali khamenei Tehran Vladimir Putin Middle East Ebrahim Raisi
