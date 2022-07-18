Russia's Putin to meet with Iran's Khamenei during Tehran visit - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during his upcoming visit to Iran's capital Tehran, RIA reported Monday, citing spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

While there, Putin is also set to give an interview with Iranian media, Peskov explained, further stating that a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran might be signed, according to Russian media.

Putin is set to go to Iran and hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. One of the main topics of conversation will be the situation in Syria, as all three countries have a vested interest there and have been involved in the civil war.

Specifically, Russia and Iran have supported the regime of President Bashar Assad, while Turkey has backed the rebels.

Turkey is also reportedly planning a renewed operation into northern Syria and some suspect they are seeking to have this operation approved by Russia and Iran.

This is a developing story.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.