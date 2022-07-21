UK's Supreme Court to hear Scottish independence case in October

Britain's Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear a legal case brought by the Scottish government to establish if it can hold an independence referendum without consent from Westminster in October.

The Supreme Court said October 11 and 12 had been provisionally set as dates for the hearing after a referral by Scotland's top law officer. Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon is seeking to hold a new independence referendum, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declined to allow one.

