Hamas-affiliated former minister shot by Palestinian gunmen in Nablus

Hamas-affiliated former Palestinian deputy prime minister Nasser al-Din al-Shaer was shot on Friday by Palestinian gunmen near Nablus, the West Bank.
Al-Shaer, a lecturer at Nablus' An-Najah University, was pictured wounded but conscious as he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
Nasser al-Din- al-Shaer, who served as deputy prime minister and is affiliated with Hamas, has been shot and injured by Palestinian gunmen near Nablus. He works as a lecturer at An-Najah University. pic.twitter.com/fkySfZFRZk— Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) July 22, 2022
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas instructed the PA security forces to launch an investigation into the shooting.
PLO Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh condemned the assassination attempt, dubbing it a "criminal" act.
The incident is seen in the context of the ongoing dispute between Hamas and Abbas' Fatah faction. Al-Shaer is one of Hamas' top representatives in the West Bank.
This is a developing story. Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.