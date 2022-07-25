The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Tehran won't turn on IAEA cameras until nuclear deal is restored

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 25, 2022 10:51

Updated: JULY 25, 2022 11:02

Iran will not turn on the UN nuclear watchdog's cameras it removed in June until a 2015 nuclear deal is restored, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said on Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"Those cameras are related to the nuclear deal. If Westerners return to this pact and we are certain they will not commit any mischief, we will make a decision on these cameras," Mohammad Eslami said.

This is a developing story.



Tags Iran Headline
Israeli security forces arrest people suspected of working for Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 11:13 AM
Man arrested for alleged sexual, physical assault of special needs kids
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 09:26 AM
Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine gets EU approval
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 08:55 AM
Bus veered off a bridge in Kenya leaving 24 people dead
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 08:52 AM
Break the Wave: IDF arrests seven terror suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2022 07:39 AM
Tapuah terrorist attack thwarted, Palestinians shoot at Israeli forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 09:24 PM
Kuwaiti emir's son named prime minister
By REUTERS
07/24/2022 09:19 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro officially launches re-election bid
By REUTERS
07/24/2022 07:35 PM
Biden's health is improving, no close contacts tested positive for COVID
By REUTERS
07/24/2022 04:32 PM
Joint drill between Israeli, Italian air force begins
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 02:15 PM
Indictment postponed for IDF officer who filmed female soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 01:11 PM
Philippines police reports two deaths in university graduation shooting
By REUTERS
07/24/2022 12:35 PM
Russia hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine - Ukraine FM
By REUTERS
07/24/2022 11:45 AM
Two men arrested for sexual assault in Beit Shemesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 09:57 AM
Gideon Sa'ar to visit Morocco, sign cooperation deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 08:25 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by