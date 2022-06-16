The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Between Mossad ops, Iran satellite launches and camera removal: who is on top? - analysis

On Wednesday, Tehran announced that it would soon undertake another satellite launch of its Zuljanah solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 19:27
Members of special IRGC forces attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Members of special IRGC forces attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Since April, the Mossad has allegedly kidnapped or taken out several Iranian officials associated with its IRGC Quds Force overseas terror Unit 840, as well as aerospace scientists involved in its satellite, nuclear and drone programs.

The strategy would seem to be an all-out blitz to both keep the Islamic Republic far from a nuclear weapon, despite its worrying progress in uranium enrichment, while also hamstringing its ability to respond with overseas terror.

But on Wednesday, Tehran announced that it would soon undertake another satellite launch of its Zuljanah solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket.

Down the road, this could potentially facilitate Iran targeting not only Israel and Saudi Arabia with nuclear weapons, both of which are already in range of the ayatollahs’ existing conventional mid-range ballistic missiles, but also could allow them to hit the US and Western Europe.

Israelis in Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2022. (credit: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2022. (credit: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Meanwhile earlier this week, Israelis had to suddenly dash out of Turkey evacuation-style, when Iran’s terror matrix there went passed a certain point of danger.

All of this takes place one week into IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi’s self-established deadline of the first week of July for Iran to switch his agency’s nuclear surveillance cameras back on, lest the growing gap in data make any return to the 2015 nuclear deal obsolete.

So who has the momentum, Israel or Iran?

Iranian Air Force scientist Mohammad Abdous from the IRGC Aerospace Unit was killed “during a mission” at the Semnan Air Defense Base in northern Iran, state-owned Fars News Agency reported earlier this week.

Abdous reportedly worked on the Islamic Republic’s satellite program, in addition to developing UAVs and ballistic missiles as part of his work in the air force.

He was killed within 24 hours of another Iranian aerospace official.

Iran’s nuclear archives, which the Mossad raided in 2018, revealed that Tehran was preparing two potential nuclear underground test sites in Semnan province.

These latest assassinations may have been plotted to set back Iran’s nuclear program immediately after having preemptively body-slammed its overseas terror infrastructure for retaliating.

The abduction of IRGC Unit 840 official Mansour Rasouli in April was said to have disrupted a plot to target an Israeli diplomat in Turkey, an American general in Germany, and a journalist in France.

Then senior IRGC Unit 840 official Hassan Sayad Khodaei was assassinated in his car outside his home in central Tehran by two assassins on a motorcycle, alleged by Iran to be Mossad agents.

A week later, IRGC Unit 840 Colonel Ali Esmaelzadeh, who served with Rasouli and Khodaei, died after falling from the balcony of his home in the Jahan Nama area of Karaj.

The implication was the IRGC liquidated him as the potential mole who had helped Israel track down his two colleagues.

And yet all of this may only have been to set a more favorable playing field for Israel to hit the nuclear and drone scientists, including Abdous, Ali Kamani and Ayoob Entezari.

Despite these alleged Israeli “wins,” an Iranian defense official said on Wednesday that three test launches of the Zuljanah rocket had been planned, with one test launch already having taken place last year under vague circumstances, and two more test launches planned.

If the ayatollahs launch another dud, as has been with most of their satellite launch attempts, then Israel has less to worry about and maintains the upper hand.

A new kind of space race

But in December and in March, Iran attempted space satellite launches, which Israel, the US and others worry could help develop the same skills needed for firing and delivering an intercontinental ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead.

In 2020, the Islamic Republic unexpectedly successfully launched a satellite into space.

Also, in 2020-2021, Tehran unexpectedly nailed down how to operate advanced centrifuges like the IR-4 and IR-6, after years of failing to do so and being stuck using the much slower IR-1 and IR-2.

What if Iran reproduces its sudden success after years of failure with satellites, like it did with advanced centrifuges?

The technologies are completely unrelated, but the idea of trial and error for a long time leading to success is a time-honored principle for those who are patient.

Add in that there is no sign that Tehran is ready to turn back on the IAEA cameras, and all of Israel’s alleged recent successes may be only tactical wins compared with strategic progress for Iran.

The coming weeks will reveal a lot.



Tags Iran Mossad Turkey iran israel iran israel news IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Alleged Israeli strike disables Damascus International Airport

Significant damage to runways at Damascus International Airport after alleged Israeli strikes targeted the site

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by