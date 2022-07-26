Israeli children's author, Holocaust survivor Uri Orlev dies at 91

Israeli children's author and translator Uri Orlev died on Monday aged 91, Army Radio reported.

Orlev, a Polish-born Holocaust survivor, was born and raised in the Warsaw Ghetto and was sent to Bergen-Belsen before moving to Israel.

Some of his most known books are "Run, Boy, Run" and "The Island on Bird Street."

He was the recipient of the 1996 Hans Christian Andersen writing award, the highest recognition available to a writer or illustrator of children's books. He also received the Prime Minister's Prize for Hebrew Literary Works in 1972 and the Bialik Prize for literature in 2006.