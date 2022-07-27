The negotiation teams for the Yamina and Derech Eretz parties have reached agreements on most of the clauses, and both sides are close to signing and running together in the upcoming election, the parties announced on Wednesday.

The teams are scheduled to meet later on Wednesday.

