Ukrainian Embassy Counsellor visits Israeli call center

The Counsellor at the Ukrainian Embassy, Roman Kotovych, visited the Zo Ha'shaha (this is the time) call center on Wednesday. The call center is operated by the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry to help Ukrainian citizens to stay in Israel.

Kotovych met with the professional team led by the directors of the hotline, Naftali Yavetz and Renana Tchelet, director of international relations at the ministry.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

He said he was impressed by the response Israel has given to Ukrainian citizens who have been arriving in the country since the beginning of the war.

"I am very excited to be here today and to see the important work being done by the Ministry of Welfare and partners for the citizens of Ukraine who came to Israel,” Kovotych said.

“I am happy to cooperate in order to make it easier for my people in this difficult time."