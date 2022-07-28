Youth program members find rare candlestick in archaeological dig

Members of the Young Shelach (Field, Nation, Society) Counselors program found a candlestick while they took part in archaeological digs in the ancient city of Osha on Thursday.
The candlestick was estimated to have come from some time between the fourth and sixth centuries CE and was engraved with the image of a person.
המש״צים שמסייעים בחפירות באושה העתיקה, מצאו נר חרס נדיר מהמאה ה-4-6 לספירה, שעל הידית שלו חרוטה דמות! כל הפרטים בפייסבוק ובאינסטגרם שלנו >> pic.twitter.com/yjzTFzhqPs— רשות העתיקות - Israel Antiquities Authority (@AntiquitiesIL) July 28, 2022