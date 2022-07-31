MK Michal Shir leaves New Hope to Yesh Atid

MK Michal Shir announced that she was leaving Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party and is joining Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party on Sunday.

Shir resigned from the Knesset after the announcement.

