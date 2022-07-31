Longtime Israeli journalist announces resignation

Geula Even Sa'ar, an Israeli journalist who worked in the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC) announced on Twitter that she will be resigning from the post after 30 years on Sunday morning.

"I always believed in the public broadcast and worked in it for 30 years while maintaining a high standard of professionalism for hte viewers," she wrote. "To my great disappointment, that opportunity is no longer relevant. A woman is more than the man she is married to!"

Even Sa'ar, one of KAN's main news anchors for years, married New Hope Party head Gideon Sa'ar in 2013. During the past political upheavels she had distanced herself from the news world to various degrees.