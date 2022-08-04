The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kremlin says China has the right to hold military drills around Taiwan

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 14:02

The Kremlin said on Thursday that China had the sovereign right to hold major military drills around Taiwan and accused the United States of artificially fuelling tensions in the region.

China fired multiple missiles around Taiwan on Thursday as it launched unprecedented military drills a day after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.

Azerbaijan and Armenia

The Kremlin called for restraint from both sides after Azerbaijan said its forces had crushed an Armenian attack near the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The dispute over the region, a mountainous territory inside Azerbaijan controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians, flared in 2020 into a six-week war in which Azeri troops regained swathes of territory.

The two sides agreed to work on a peace plan after Russia brokered a ceasefire but periodically accuse each other of firing shells across the border.

Kremlin says Turkish grain deal not 'one-off', hopes it will continue

The Kremlin said that the Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports from the Black Sea was not a "one-off mechanism," and that it hoped it would continue to work effectively.

The deal, which allows for Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets via Turkey, must be renewed every 120 days by agreement of the parties.

Gazprom

Russia's Gazprom would like to get back a Nord Stream 1 turbine that has been undergoing maintenance in Canada but that it requires documents confirming that the turbine is not sanctioned, the Kremlin said.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the turbine has been being serviced by the UK branch of Siemens Energy.

Ukrainian shelling kills 5 in Donetsk - Russian-backed separatists say
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 01:04 PM
Taiwan says China 'imitated' N. Korea with missile drills near island
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:58 PM
Russian shelling kills eight in eastern town of Toretsk
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:56 PM
Lebanon's top Christian cleric criticizes govt handling of Beirut blast
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:35 PM
Militants planning attacks on religious gatherings were arrested in Iran
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:33 PM
PM Lapid and Defense Minister Gantz spoke on rising Gaza tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 12:31 PM
Explosive device thrown at a Northern District police officer's house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 12:30 PM
Security forces arrest 22 in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 10:48 AM
Ukraine tells Lebanon to reverse decision to clear grain shipment
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 10:39 AM
PM Lapid spoke with Australian PM Anthony Albanese
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 10:31 AM
China launched 11 ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 10:22 AM
Chinese military carries out precision strikes in east of Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 08:36 AM
Chinese military completes missile firing drills off Taiwan's east coast
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 07:27 AM
IDF soldier drowns during military vacation in Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 07:13 AM
US House Speaker Pelosi to visit inter-Korean border area
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 06:59 AM
