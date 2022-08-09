The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Labor primary election voting begins across Israel

The ballots were cast remotely via smartphone, and four physical booths were opened in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 9, 2022 10:14

Updated: AUGUST 9, 2022 12:38
Labor leader Merav Michaeli votes in Labor primary elections. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Labor leader Merav Michaeli votes in Labor primary elections.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The Labor Party primaries to decide its list for the upcoming election began on Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. Results will be announced shortly after, the party said.

Out of approximately 40,000 eligible voters, some 20% cast their votes by 11:00 a.m., the party said. The ballots were cast remotely via smartphone, and four physical booths were opened in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba for those who wished to vote in person. Each voter chooses between five and seven candidates out of the 33 who are running.

Party leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli sent out an email on Tuesday as the voting began, titled "My Recommendations."

Merav Michaeli's recommendations

"Friends, in the primary election a year-and-a-half ago, you chose the best team in the Knesset. Period. A list that together with me promoted our values in every ministry, committee and vote," Michaeli wrote.           

Labor leader Merav Michaeli speaks to the media after voting in the Labor primary elections. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Labor leader Merav Michaeli speaks to the media after voting in the Labor primary elections. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"We have a unified and close-knit faction that assisted me in stopping the party tradition of back-stabbing and inner fighting, which led to great party achievements while maintaining responsible and stable conduct in the Change Government!

"To my delight, all of the faction members decided to compete in the upcoming primary election and I really hope that they will all continue to lead the party's values in the next Knesset, but will be joined by additional new representatives who chose to join us and strengthen this special team."

Labor leader Merav Michaeli

"My recommendations for today include 33 candidates who choose to view the Labor Party as their home, and chose to run for political office in the longest and most democratic process," Michaeli wrote. 



