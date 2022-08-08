The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel elections: What to look out for in the Labor primary - analysis

The Labor party primary includes 34 candidates. The first spot on its list is reserved for Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, who won the party leadership election on July 18.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 15:41

Updated: AUGUST 8, 2022 15:42
Labor leader Merav Michaeli is seen at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Labor leader Merav Michaeli is seen at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Labor primary election will be held on Tuesday and the Likud primary election on Wednesday. The elections were in doubt due to Operation Breaking Dawn, but with a cease-fire announced on Sunday night both parties chose to move forward.

Labor is currently polling at an average of 5.23 seats, according to "Hamadad", a website that tracks and computes poll averages ahead of elections. Labor's rules stipulate that beginning with the number two spot, the list must include an even number of men and women in a "zipper" alignment. This means that if a woman wins the most votes in the primary, she will be inserted into the number two spot on the list, and then number three is reserved for a man, number four a woman, etc.

Some 39,548 people are registered to vote, the party said on Monday. Some 5,000 of these registered as new party members since the election was announced on June 20.

A poll published on Sunday on the Labor party website did not include enough participants to be statistically significant, but still may provide a general picture of who the frontrunners are. The three contestants who led the pack were MKs Naama Lazimi, Efrat Reiten and Gilad Kariv. MK Emilie Moatti came in a close fourth, and candidate Yaya Fink, MK Ram Shefa, and Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev finished in fifth, sixth and seventh place, respectively.

TRIUMPHANT LABOR leader Merav Michaeli faces a bevy of press photographers following her reelection. (credit: COURTESY LABOR PARTY SPOKESPERSON) TRIUMPHANT LABOR leader Merav Michaeli faces a bevy of press photographers following her reelection. (credit: COURTESY LABOR PARTY SPOKESPERSON)

If Lazimi and Reiten indeed come out on top, they will be placed in spots two and four, and Kariv would take the number three spot. Number five, which would be reserved for a man and could be the final spot, will presumably be occupied by either Fink, Shefa or Bar Lev.

The three candidates

Out of the three, Bar Lev had the most public exposure during the past year as he served in an important ministerial role. However, he made a number of gaffes during the year in speeches and interviews. In addition, an effort led by Bar Lev's ministry to mitigate crime in the Arab sector looked successful until an uptick in homicides in June brought that number back to the annual average. Bar Lev won the previous primary election last February, and a fifth place finish would indicate that his popularity has indeed decreased.   

Shefa is a "classic" Labor candidate in that he was active during the past Knesset tenure in trying to advance economic left-wing policies. Most noticeable was his fierce opposition to the agricultural reform led by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Agriculture Minister Oded Forer, both of Yisrael Beytenu. Shefa argued that the reforms would hurt the local agricultural sector. While the reform, which passed on the day of the Knesset's dispersal on June 30, ended up including direct governmental financial support to local farmers and other initiatives to ensure that they do not collapse, Shefa's opposition at times seemed to be populist and exaggerated. It is not clear if Labor voters will reward or punish him for his efforts.     

Fink is at a disadvantage since he did not serve as an MK, and is somewhat of a dark horse candidate. However, his activities as head of "Darkenu", an organization that promotes a left-wing agenda, earned him some public recognition. He also has political experience as chief of staff for former opposition leader Shelly Yachimovich and has already participated in a Labor primary, finishing in a respectable 12th place ahead of the March 2019 election. He is also only 38 years old, and could overshadow Shefa as a new 'young' representative.

According to Labor's rules, one spot in every five is reserved for the party leader to choose. In other words, between spots 2-6 the leader, in this case Michaeli, can choose whoever she wants. This means that whoever finishes fifth in the primary will be slotted into the number seven spot. This spot must be reserved for a woman and based on the poll would be occupied by Moatti, and number eight would go to whoever finishes in second in the Shefa- Bar Lev -Fink trio.

Assuming that Labor does indeed win five seats, the next question is whether the party joins the next government. If it does, at least two of its members could become ministers and quit the Knesset as part of the Norwegian Law. This would bring numbers six and seven into the Knesset. If a third Labor member becomes a minister and resigns, number eight will enter as well.

This means that realistically, anyone who does not finish in the top seven in the primary will most likely not make it into the Knesset. These may include current Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai and MK Ibtisam Mara'ana-Menuhin.



