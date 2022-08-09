Kremlin says Zelensky call for ban on all Russians is irrational

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for a travel ban on all Russians as irrational, saying that Europe would ultimately have to decide if it wanted to pay the bills for Zelenskiy's "whims."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no chance Russians could be isolated from the rest of the world.

