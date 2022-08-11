Islamic Jihad: Israel to blame if hunger-striking prisoner dies

A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza has said that Israel will bear responsibility if Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawda dies.

Awawda, who has been on a hunger strike for 152 days, has been reported by Palestinian media to have deteriorated in recent days and was admitted into hospital on Thursday morning.

His release was one of the conditions laid out during the ceasefire talks by the Islamic Jihad in recent days, but Israeli officials have stated that they have no intention of releasing him in the near future.