The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Islamic Jihad head: If Israel breaks agreement, we will resume fighting

The movement's head said there was unity between all the Palestinian factions despite the fact that Hamas was not taking part in the current conflict.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 02:13

Updated: AUGUST 8, 2022 02:14
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala in Tehran, August 2022 (photo credit: Erfan Kouchari/Tasnim News Agency)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala in Tehran, August 2022
(photo credit: Erfan Kouchari/Tasnim News Agency)

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala warned that his terrorist movement would resume fighting with Israel if its demands for the release of Islamic Jihad prisoners were not met, during a speech delivered as a ceasefire took effect between Israel and Islamic Jihad on Sunday night.

The movement's leader claimed that Israel had agreed to release Islamic Jihad official Bassam al-Saadi and hunger-striking prisoner Khalil al-Awawda in return for the ceasefire agreement. He additionally claimed that Israel was the one who “strongly sought to reach a ceasefire.”

Saadi, a senior official of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, was arrested on Monday by Israeli forces in Jenin. Shortly after, movement restrictions were issued for towns in the south due to concerns that the terrorist movement would attempt to carry out an attack in response.

“If the enemy does not abide by what we agreed on through the Egyptian mediator, we will resume fighting again, and God will do with us what He wills,” warned Nakhala.

The ceasefire took effect at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. Just minutes after it entered effect, rockets were fired in two waves from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel. No faction took responsibility for the rocket fire.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in a rally to celebrate the shooting attacks in Israel, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip April 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA) Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in a rally to celebrate the shooting attacks in Israel, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip April 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Nakhala, who was in Tehran when Operation Breaking Dawn broke out, thanked Iran for its support of the movement and the Palestinian people.

Nakhala claims unity despite Hamas sitting out of conflict

The movement's leader called the operation a “victory” on Islamic Jihad's part, claiming that there was unity between all the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip despite the Hamas movement not taking part in the conflict.

“Hamas did not interfere in the battle, but it is the backbone of the incubator of the resistance, and we will preserve our unity,” said Nakhala.

Abu Hamza, the spokesman for Islamic Jihad's military branch, the Al-Quds Brigades, spoke after the ceasefire took effect, stating that the brigades will continue to “not know a way to ceasefire” and that the “battle is open.”



Tags Gaza Hamas Iran Palestinian Islamic Jihad Palestinian Operation Breaking Dawn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
3

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
4

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
5

Scientists find the most massive neutron star close to the black hole limit - study

An example of a pulsar, a neutron star emitting beams of electromagnetic radiation (Illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by