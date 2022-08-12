Eleven dead in mass shooting in Montenegro -report

Eleven people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene.

Local media initially had reported that a total of 12 people, including a shooter, had been killed.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"When we arrived at the scene we saw nine dead bodies, including two children, and another two passed away on their way to the hospital," Andrijana Nastic, a state prosecutor, told Vijesti TV.

Nastic did not say how old the children killed were and could not reveal details regarding the identities of the victims. Media reported earlier that a policeman had been among the injured.

"I can only say that the shooter was killed by a citizen (civilian)," Nastic said. Media earlier had reported that police had killed the shooter.

Media reported a man from Cetinje had opened fire at random in his neighborhood after a family dispute.

Montenegro's Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said a three-day mourning period would be declared in the country starting Friday evening.

"I was deeply disturbed with reports about terrible tragedy in Cetinje. I express my deepest condolences to those families affected and all those who lost their loved ones," President Milo Djukanovic tweeted.