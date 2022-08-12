The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Eleven dead in mass shooting in Montenegro -report

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 23:06

Eleven people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene.

Local media initially had reported that a total of 12 people, including a shooter, had been killed.

"When we arrived at the scene we saw nine dead bodies, including two children, and another two passed away on their way to the hospital," Andrijana Nastic, a state prosecutor, told Vijesti TV.

Nastic did not say how old the children killed were and could not reveal details regarding the identities of the victims. Media reported earlier that a policeman had been among the injured.

"I can only say that the shooter was killed by a citizen (civilian)," Nastic said. Media earlier had reported that police had killed the shooter.

Media reported a man from Cetinje had opened fire at random in his neighborhood after a family dispute.

Montenegro's Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said a three-day mourning period would be declared in the country starting Friday evening.

"I was deeply disturbed with reports about terrible tragedy in Cetinje. I express my deepest condolences to those families affected and all those who lost their loved ones," President Milo Djukanovic tweeted.

Former detective to plead guilty to Breonna Taylor killing charges
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 09:45 PM
China's Xi Jinping plans to meet Biden in first foreign trip in 3 years
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 06:41 PM
Israel allegedly strikes Hezbollah post in Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 04:08 PM
Ukraine calls for UN, Red Cross to send envoys to Russian POW camps
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 04:01 PM
Taiwan says 10 Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 03:00 PM
UK government officially declares drought in parts of England
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 02:25 PM
French cartoonist Sempe, famous for New Yorker covers, dies age 89
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 10:56 AM
Compensation plan for businesses affected by Gaza op published
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 09:51 AM
Dangerous substance leaked in Ben-Gurion Airport, not dangerous
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2022 09:24 AM
Britain says Crimea blasts degrade Russia’s Black Sea aviation fleet
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 09:03 AM
Britain says Crimea blasts degrade Russia’s Black Sea aviation fleet
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 09:03 AM
FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump's home
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 03:11 AM
Twitter plan to fight midterm misinformation falls short - experts
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 03:07 AM
US President Joe Biden readying plans to launch re-election bid
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 03:00 AM
Fox names Chris Wallace replacement
By REUTERS
08/12/2022 02:57 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by