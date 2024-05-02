Police return to UCLA to dismantle Pro-Palestinian barricades

Hundreds of helmeted police muscled their way into a central plaza of the University of California at Los Angeles early on Thursday in a move to disperse a pro-Palestinian protest camp attacked the previous night by pro-Israel supporters.

The pre-dawn police crackdown at UCLA marked the latest flashpoint for mounting tensions on U.S. college campuses, where protests over Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza have led to student clashes with each other and law enforcement.

Starting around sunset on Wednesday, officers in tactical gear began filing onto the UCLA campus adjacent to a complex of tents occupied by throngs of demonstrators, live footage from the scene showed.