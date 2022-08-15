High Court of Justice rules against autopsy of allegedly strangled child

The High Court of Justice ruled against an autopsy of the four-year-old boy who died on Sunday after he was seemingly strangled by his uncle on Saturday.

Big protests broke out in Ultra-Orthodox communities on Sunday night and Monday morning around the country after it was announced that an autopsy would be conducted following the announcement that the boy had died.

The family appealed the decision to conduct an autopsy and the High Court ruled in their favor.