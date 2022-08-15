Labor Party to oppose MK wage hike

The Labor Party will oppose the planned increase of Knesset members' wages, the party announced on Monday.

The committee for determining wages and payments for MKs has proposed to convert part of the "connect with voters" budget into an additional NIS 910 per Knesset member per month, adding up to about NIS 11,000 per year. The Labor Party has stated it will oppose this move which is set to be voted on by the Knesset House Committee.

