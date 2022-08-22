The United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was unable to corroborate Israel's decision to classify six Palestinian NGOs as fronts for terrorist organizations, The Guardian reported on Monday.

It was reported last week that Israel would attempt to justify the closures of the NGOs to the US after the IDF raided the offices of the seven groups in the West Bank last week.

On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that there "must be a very high bar to take action against civil society organizations," adding that Israel says the information it has meets that standard.

Price refused to comment on the CIA report leaked by The Guardian.

Israel's crackdown on alleged Palestinian 'terror fronts'

In October, Israel designated Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Al-Haq, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, Defense for Children International–Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, and the Union of Palestinian Women Committees as terrorist organizations.

The US has neither funded these seven NGOs nor declared them to be terror organizations. Israel has claimed that they have all funneled aid to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and are affiliated with it.

The United Nations and the European Union have harshly criticized Israel for its actions against the NGOs, with nine EU nations condemning the IDF raid last week.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.