Nancy Pelosi's husband pleads guilty to drunken driving in California

The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to pay $6,800 in fines and restitution on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to causing injury by drunken driving in Napa County, California.

But Paul Pelosi, 82, will avoid any further incarceration after the judge gave him four days' credit for time already served in jail following his arrest and ordered him to perform eight hours of community service in lieu of the one remaining day, according to his attorney Amanda Bevins.

Bevins entered the guilty plea on her client's behalf in Napa County Superior Court. The defendant chose not to appear for the proceeding, as his presence was not required, according to a press release from the county prosecutor's office.